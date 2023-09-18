WATCH: 'Unusual' weather sees massive waves batter the Western Cape

Over the weekend, coastal areas around Gordon’s Bay and Kalk Bay in Cape Town experienced excessive wave movement and strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - Mopping up operations are continuing on Monday after severe weather and sea conditions caused havoc along the coast.

An elderly woman died and several others were injured after a huge wave hit them in Wilderness, along the Garden Route.

Initial assessments indicated damage to garage doors of eight properties in the Bikini Beach area of Gordon’s Bay, including sand and debris across the affected areas.

Cape Town city officials have also received reports of damage to the St James tidal pool, with excessive sand and rocks being deposited in the passenger tunnels.

Kalk Bay's Brass Bell restaurant also suffered extensive damage.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon explained what exactly caused the extreme conditions: “So that is a spring tide together with a cold front, gale force winds and rough sea conditions. The unusual circumstance was that this particular effect was predicted to be experienced from Alexander Bay to up West coast, all around our coast, to north of KwaZulu-Natal. That's something that is unusual."

The weather office has warned damaging waves can still be expected between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay on Monday.