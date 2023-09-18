WATCH: SA sensation Azania Sweeney's stunning runway performance goes viral

A stunning 10 million Instagram views of the video displaying Azania's ability and charm on the CFK runway have catapulted her into the public eye.

JOHANNESBURG - With a viral video from her impressive performance at Colombia Fashion Kids (CFK) 2023, Azania Sweeney, a 7-year-old South African sensation, has taken the internet by storm.

The choice of Azania Sweeney for the role and for the cast was enthusiastically endorsed by Eduard Duque, the CEO and Founder of Colombia Fashion Kids.

Azania became the first African and South African child to walk the illustrious runway of Colombia Fashion Kids thanks to Duque's encouragement and conviction in her special qualities.

More than just a runway show, Colombia Fashion Kids 2023 was a celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and the transformational power of performance and fashion.

7-year-old Azania Sweeney. Picture: Supplied

The most prestigious kid-fashion runway shows in Latin America, Colombia Fashion Kids, was held in the historic city of Bogota last month.

The event drew worldwide child fashion designers from all over the world, including Venezuela, Peru, Canada, Colombia, Panama, the United States, Brazil, and Puerto Rico. These designers contributed to the thriving kid-model fashion business by showcasing their distinctive collections.

Azania in her element. Picture: Supplied