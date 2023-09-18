Tshwane planning to lease 2 power stations to independent power producers

The city’s council has approved the move for the capital city to begin a public participation process over 40-year leases for operating both the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality wants to lease out two of its non-operational power stations to independent power producers.

The city’s council has approved the move for the capital city to begin a public participation process over 40-year leases for operating both the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.

The two power stations have been placed under long-term maintenance care for about a decade.

This means that the stations do not produce any electricity for the grid.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that the municipality could not afford to shut them down permanently nor did it have money to revive them.

"You can fire up one of the turbines, you can see what you can do with it but that's not adequate. You're going to have to have capital investment here and instead of just waiting for the bureaucracy to deliver some sort of answer, what we want to do is we want to break open the issue as widely as possible and say to the market because that's what we have to do with energy independence in this country."

Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink , said the city plans to lease out the Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations to independent power producers.



Brink said the coal stations have fallen into disuse and do not generate any electricity despite costing the city millions. TCG pic.twitter.com/0TG7eGjQPy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2023