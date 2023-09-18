Tshwane sets goal of procuring & generating 1,000MW of power over next 3 years

Earlier this year, the municipality appointed an energy task team to look into how the city could be independent from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has set itself a goal of procuring and generating 1,000 megawatts of electricity independent from Eskom over the next three years.

The municipality as a whole uses about 2,600 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier this year, the municipality appointed an energy task team to look into how the city could be independent from Eskom.

On Monday, the task team presented the first step of that goal, which is the leasing out of the non-operational Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations to independent power producers.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said it would be a dereliction of duty if the municipality was not looking at ways to mitigate its residents and businesses against the high levels of load shedding by Eskom.

"We dont know how Eskom’s generating capacity is going to deteriorate in the next year, in the next three years, but we are assuming it will be at least stable but declining. So yes, of course, we would want to save stages of load shedding by every means possible."

Sello Mphaga, Tshwane Municipality Divisional Head of City Sustainability, runs down the timelines around the city’s plan to lease its Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations to IPP’s.



Mphaga said they should be awarding contracts by the end of June next year. TCG pic.twitter.com/UDqLZyk1Wj ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2023