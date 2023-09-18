Ramokgopa welcomes Tshwane plan to tap private sector to revive 2 power stations

The Tshwane Municipality presented its energy action plan at a media briefing on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has welcomed plans to rope in the private sector in a bid to revive the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.

The plan includes leasing out the two power stations, which are both in dire need of refurbishment and having been sitting idle for some time now to private operators for the next 40 years.

This in a bid to decrease the municipality’s dependency on Eskom.

Speaking to 702’s Mandy Wiener on Monday afternoon, Ramokgopa said he welcomed "all efforts by municipalities and roleplayers to ensure they look at additional generating capacity".

"Because what that does, it relieves the grid but it also makes it possible for us to migrate to conditions of distributed generation. Remember that part of the energy action plan was to ensure we are able to find additional sources of generating capacity and these are assets that have been sitting idle."

Ramokgopa says he sees this move as "part of the totality of efforts by the state to ensure we get to conditions of energy security and sovereignty in the country".