Ramaphosa vows to mobilise other leaders to prioritise healthcare for women

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at UNICEF's high-level partnership for maternal, newborn and child health event in New York.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will be mobilising other heads of state to prioritise the healthcare of women, children and adolescents.

Ramaphosa was speaking at UNICEF's high-level partnership for maternal, newborn and child health event in New York.

He said G20 leaders were well positioned to advance progress for the most vulnerable.

Ramaphosa said his BRICS partners would also focus on these efforts.

"As part of our agenda, we must challenge the disregard in many communities and countries for the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women. We must ensure that these issues are openly discussed and addressed. To advance these rights to improve women's sexual and reproductive health, we have to end gender-based violence."