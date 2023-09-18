President Ramaphosa to address UN General Assembly in New York

Eyewitness News | President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and several Cabinet ministers have jetted off to New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the UN secretary general, ahead of his speech to member states on Tuesday.

The president will also be leading discussions during the presidential roundtable to be hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce and US-Africa Business Centre.

The dialogues will be focused on maternal and newborn health, pandemic prevention and climate.

He will also be speaking on actions to speed up progress on attaining the sustainable development goals.

The assembly is being convened under the theme of 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity' - the idea of the incoming president of the UN General Assembly ambassador Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.

The General Assembly is the main policymaking organ of the United Nations and is a forum for multilateral discussions by member states on a range of international issues covered by the UN Charter.