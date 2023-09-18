Police union Sapu wants police killings to be declared treason

Crime statistics for the period between 1 April and 30 June show that 31 police officers were killed in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is again calling for police killings to be declared treason, saying it is a crime against the state.

At least four police officers were killed in different parts of the country in the past few days.

Sapu has referred to last week Friday as a doomsday for policing.

This was after three police officers were killed in three different provinces.

In KwaZulu-Natal, an officer working in uMlazi was shot and killed by unknown gunmen.

In Gauteng, a Sapu member was also shot dead and had his service pistol taken in Ga-Rankuwa.

In Mpumalanga, another cop was shot at close range by two suspects at a business premises in Kwanyamazane.

Then, on Sunday night, a police officer was also a victim of gun violence in Khayelitsha in Cape Town.

Sapu spokesperson, Lesiba Thobakgale, said it's clear that police killings continue to rise and without a permanent solution, the situation would get worse.