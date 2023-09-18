Off duty police officer shot dead in Khayelitsha

The 37-year-old sergeant was shot and killed in Site B on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make arrests in connection with the murder of a police officer in Khayelitsha.

He was off duty and the motive is unknown.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said the officer was sitting in his car with a friend he had visited when two unknown gunmen got out of a Toyota Quantum and fired several shots.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 37-year-old police sergeant from Bellville South, who had succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds in Khayelitsha yesterday, is under investigation. The policeman succumbed on scene to multiple injuries and his friend was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment. We appeal to anyone with information to please contact crimestop on 0860010111."