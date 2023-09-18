NSYNC to release new music after more than 20 years

NSYNC has reunited for a song on Dreamworks’ 'Trolls Band Together' soundtrack.

It turns out NSYNC didn’t say Bye, Bye, Bye after all!

The boy band is making a comeback with their first new single in over 20 years.

Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone will be reuniting for a song for Dreamworks’ Trolls Band Together soundtrack.



The song is called 'Better Place' and is set to debut on 29 September.

A snippet of the song was previewed in the Trolls Band Together trailer.

NSYNC was incredibly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s, selling over 70 million records worldwide.



Their last original release was the Celebrity LP in 2001, before going on a two-decade-long hiatus.



The band has made multiple special appearances over the years, including an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards just last week.

