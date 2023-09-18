'NHI will be nothing more than a feeding fest' - DA

The DA has criticised Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla’s action on an investigation into alleged tender corruption in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, calling it a pipe dream by government.

The opposition party has also condemned Health Minister Joe Phaahla over his handling of a tender corruption investigation in the Northwest province.

According to media reports, the minister has attempted to cover up alleged tender corruption to the value of R1.2 billion, an allegation he has since denied.

Phaahla's been accused of ignoring the party's call to place the Eastern Cape Health Department under administration.

READ MORE:

The DA believes this is a "chilling foreshadowing" of a public health system under NHI.

DA member of Parliament Michelle Clarke said the NHI would simply be a gravy train for the African National Congress' top brass.

“Numerous oversights to the province has revealed horrendous conditions with dangerous and unsanitary public health facilities; staff shortages, record keeping challenges and medicine stockouts and much of the budget going to medical aid claims," said Clarke.

"It is very worrying that the minister seems to tout the NHI as the province’s answer to its financial problems."

She added that “under the ANC government, the NHI will be nothing more than a feeding fest for the politically connected."