National State Enterprises Bill receives mixed reaction from parties, unions

The National State Enterprises Bill looks to create a new state-owned holding company once the Department of Public Enterprises is done away with after next year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN - The newly published National State Enterprises Bill has received mixed reactions from parties and labour unions.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said while the bill seeks to enable private equity investment in strategic SOEs like Eskom and Transnet, the creation of a holding company to oversee SOEs is “undesirable”.

Meanwhile, Cosatu said it welcomed the bill, saying the state had been hamstrung in its handling of SOEs and having a single shareholder board was not a “major” issue.

The Department of Public Enterprises published the new draft legislation for public comment.

The bill will also consolidate the state’s shareholdings in state enterprises and create a state asset management company.

Cosatu chairperson said a single board and company was not a major deal.

"Having a single shareholder board and single shareholder company to house the different institutions, for us that’s not a major thing."

DA MP Galeb Cachalia said they welcomed private sector involvement.

"However, this welcome step has been marred by more centralisation by the government."

Gordhan has said previously that the state asset management company and the bill would help limit the scope for political interference.