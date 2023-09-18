More than 20 mineworkers die in freak Limpopo collision

The company has confirmed the workers were working at the mine for more than 10 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Construction and engineering company Murray & Roberts has conveyed condolences to families of its employees - killed in a tragic bus crash in Limpopo on Sunday.

More than 20 people died after a truck and a bus collided in Musina.

The bus was transporting mineworkers to the Venetia mine at the time.

Group spokesperson Ed Jardim: “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, injured and in any way impacted by this tragic accident. Our focus now is on providing the necessary support to our employees and their families during this very difficult time. The incident is currently under investigation and further details will be provided at a later stage.”