Minnie Dlamini to host Miss World SA

The 'Honeymoon' actress will be joined by Zanele Morrison, Shirley van Wyk, and Thami Nkadimeng as co-hosts for the event on October 28 at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The first official host for Miss World South Africa for the next two years has been revealed to be media personality Minenhle "Minnie" Dlamini.

The _Honeymoon _actress will be joined by Zanele Morrison, Shirley van Wyk, and Thami Nkadimeng as co-hosts for the event on October 28 at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

The announcement was announced on social media by Miss World South Africa.

"I admire the many young women who have come to epitomise excellence in broadcasting in South Africa, and when I look at Minnie, I see many of the qualities we had at her age as women in broadcasting," Carol said while referring to Minnie as the pageant's host.

"I'm also proud of the efforts she has made to distinguish herself."

The 12 women, whose ages range from 17 to 26, competing to represent South Africa at the next Miss World pageant were recently revealed by businesswoman Carol Bouwer's Miss World South Africa organisation.

The top 12 contenders will compete for the Miss World SA crown in October, and the winner will fly to India for the 71st Miss World pageant on December 9.

"Our selection process included interviews to learn more about their personalities, passion for charity, and understanding of the Miss World pageant, among other things," said Bouwer.

Click here to see the top 12 finalists.