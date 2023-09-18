Mashatile set to return to Parliament this week to answer questions from MPs

This week in Parliament will also see appearances by economic cluster ministers, including the finance and electricity ministers.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile returns to Parliament this week to answer several questions from MPs on issues affecting the country.

He returns just a few weeks after he was quizzed by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on issues around Phala Phala and the attack involving his VIP protection.

Mashatile returns to Parliament this week to answer questions as deputy president and as the leader of government business in Parliament.

Mashatile is expected to be quizzed on a number of issues affecting the country and Parliament.

But before that, on Wednesday, the House is scheduled for questions for oral reply from the economics cluster.

These include Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who is expected to take questions on the country’s shrinking finances and how this impacts service delivery.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is also expected to make a return following a week of stage six load shedding and brief MPs on the state of the power grid as one unit at Kusile returns to operation.