Load shedding: 4 Kusile generating units expected to bounce back by end of 2023

Kgomotso Modise | South Africa is currently on Stage 2 load shedding which will be ramped up to Stage 4 at 4pm on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBRUG - Following another week of high stages of power cuts, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is optimistic that four generating units at the Kusile power station will be running by the end of the year.

Ramakgopa announced the return of one of the units on Sunday, leading to load shedding being reduced.

In addition to three generating units that are planned to return to service between October and December from planned maintenance, the minister said an additional 800 megawatts (MW) would also be added to the grid.

Eskom has suffered several breakdowns, with load losses of about 6,000 MW over the past few days. Planned maintenance has also resulted in some units being out of commission.

The power utility said it will ease the power cuts to Stage 2 during the day and repeat this cycle daily.