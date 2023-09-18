Limpopo crash death toll rises to 22; MEC Radzilani set to receive report

The crash took place on the R572 in the Vhembe District on Sunday and saw a bus, transporting workers to a mine, collide head-on with a truck.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani is on Monday expected to receive a full report on the horror crash that left 22 people dead at the weekend.

The crash took place on the R572 in the Vhembe District on Sunday and saw a bus, transporting workers to a mine, collide head-on with a truck.

The workers were on their way to a De Beers-owned mine, the biggest diamond mine in the country.

Twenty people died at the scene and two have since passed on in hospital.

The MEC was at the scene on earlier on Monday and according to her spokesperson, is now headed to the mine to receive a comprehensive report.