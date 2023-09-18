Jacob Zuma Foundation rubbishes claims of Zuma, Mpofu split

Advocate Dali Mpofu has been Jacob Zuma's senior council of choice, representing him in all of his recent legal battles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has rubbished as fake news the claims that the former president will no longer be legally represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu has been Zuma's senior council of choice, representing him in all of his recent legal battles.

A tweet has been making the rounds claiming that the former president has cut ties with Mpofu.

But the foundation's Mzwanele Manyi has dismissed this.

"It's just desperate fake news. It must be discarded, there is no such a thing. Advocate Mpofu continues to be the senior counsel for his Excellency, President Zuma. Everything else is just fake. Malicious, fake."