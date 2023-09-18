Gqeberha police launch manhunt following mass shooting in Gelvandale

Five people, including three men and two women aged between 24 and 42, were killed on Sunday night after a group of gunmen wearing balaclavas entered a backyard dwelling of a main house located in Koedoe Street.

CAPE TOWN - Gqeberha police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt following a mass shooting in Gelvandale.

Police believe that drugs were being sold at the house.

Sunday night's shooting brings to at least four the number of mass shootings in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro since the beginning of the year.

In January, eight people were shot and killed at a house party in Maqanda Street, Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.

Two weeks later in the same township, four people were murdered at a house in Nomjila Street.

Then, two months ago five people were shot dead in Kwanobuhle township about 30 kilometres outside of Gqeberha.

Police said the motive for the recent murders in Gelvandale is unclear at this stage.