Gauteng is on the cusp of seeing taps running dry - Rand Water

Level 1 water restrictions have been in effect from the beginning of September and will run until end of March next year - to ensure continuous and sustainable water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents could soon experience reduced water supply - due to high consumption levels.

According to Rand Water, an increase in usage is placing great strain - not only on its systems - but that of Joburg Water as well.

The utility says its stations are on the brink of collapse - as it's currently operating at maximum capacity.

Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo outlines the various ways to save water: “Turning off taps while brushing teeth, repairing the leaking taps, using sprinklers, if necessary, between sunset and sunrise, covering swimming pools to prevent quick water evaporation, installing low flow restriction on taps at home, refraining from watering gardens during the day but do so between sunset and sunrise.”