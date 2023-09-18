Former CT bank employee arrested for corruption

The 65-year-old Elizabeth Joan Davids - a former bank sales consultant - was nabbed last week Thursday by the Hawks.

CAPE TOWN - A former employee of a bank in Claremont, Cape Town has been arrested for corruption.

The 65-year-old Elizabeth Joan Davids - a former bank sales consultant - was nabbed last week Thursday by the Hawks.

She is accused of manipulating client's financial records in order to qualify them for loans and credit cards.

The Hawks said this cost the bank more than R450,000 while Davids received cash from the clients as gratification.

"She made her first court appearance at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 15 September 2023 and is out on a warning. She is expected to appear in the same court on 28 September 2023," said Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi.