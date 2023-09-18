DA to lodge complaint with HRC over social grants debacle

Maki Molapo | Thousands of social grant beneficiaries remain in limbo over when they will receive their monthly payments.

JOHANNESBURG - The fallout over South Africa's social grants crisis continues as the Democratic Alliance (DA) plans to lay a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission over the South African Social Security Agency's continuous failure to pay social grant beneficiaries on time.

The party is set to approach the commission on Tuesday to request a full investigation into the matter.

“The issue of late or non-payment of grants is a clear violation of citizens' rights to life, equality, dignity, food and social security. The minister [Lindiwe Zulu] has failed time and time again and it is time she accounts for her lack of action," said the DA's representative for Social Development, Bridget Masango.

Many recipients have been forced to sleep outside grant offices, unable to pay for taxi fares to go back home this week.

Postbank has failed to pay recipients for almost two weeks now, citing a pay system malfunction.

Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele announced last week that the new payment switch meant money from failed transactions was erroneously deducted from beneficiaries' accounts, affecting approximately 600,000 people.

It's understood Postbank had to cut off two financial service providers after the National Treasury found irregularities with their agreements.