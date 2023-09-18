Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Prosus and Naspers

Bob van Dijk’s resignation as CEO has also seen him step down from the two boards effective immediately.

This follows what the group has termed a mutual agreement.

In a note to shareholders, Naspers confirmed the decision to part ways with Van Dijk after almost a decade.

Van Dijk also led Prosus but for a shorter stint since 2019 when the company was first listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Despite the split, Van Dijk will stay on as an independent consultant for at least another year, until September 2024.

The group’s current chief investment officer, Ervin Tu, will take over as interim CEO.

The latest changes to the group’s executive come after Prosus’ shares plummeted last week following an announcement to unwind its complex share structure.

Cape Town-based Naspers owns online retailers Takealot, Mr D, and Superbalist, as well as Property24 and Media24.