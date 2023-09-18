After Postbank glitch, pensioners queue to switch payments to personal accounts

This follows Postbank payment system glitches, which resulted in beneficiaries not receiving their grants since 5 September.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of pensioners braved the cold weather in Cape Town again on Monday to queue at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices.

Eyewitness News visited local Sassa offices in Wynberg and Athlone, where dozens of pensioners were still queueing.

Many of the pensioners Eyewitness News spoke on Monday have since received their social security grants.

However, they were now queuing to transfer their grant payments from Postbank to their personal banking accounts, saying they had lost faith in Sassa.

Lizzie Sicwebu, a 66-year-old pensioner from Heideveld, said she had to pay her rent late due the payment system glitches.

"The whole day, even at night I was also sad, I didn't get my money. Some people, I was supposed to pay them. They think I'm lying."

Sicwebu said she cannot afford to be paid her grant late again in future.

"I'm sitting here. I bring my form from the bank, Capitec Bank, I don't want to pay with Sassa. I want to pay in the bank now."

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has confirmed that 95% of pensioners have now been paid their grants.