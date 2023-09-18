2 unused power stations costing about R300m a year to maintain - Tshwane

The Tshwane Municipality is offering 40-year leases to independent power producers to upgrade and manage the Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations.

PRETORIA - Two power stations which have not generated electricity for about a decade are costing the Tshwane Municipality about R300 million a year to maintain.

Officials from Tshwane Municipality presented the capital city’s energy action plan on Monday at the Rooiwal power station in Pretoria.

Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink , said the city plans to lease out the Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations to independent power producers.



Brink said the coal stations have fallen into disuse and do not generate any electricity despite costing the city millions.

Sello Mphaga, Tshwane Municipality Divisional Head of City Sustainability, runs down the timelines around the city’s plan to lease its Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations to IPP’s.



Mphaga said they should be awarding contracts by the end of June next year.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor, said the city won't be "fleeced".

Lardo Standor, Tshwane Municipality Chief Economist, said the current gov regulations state that a municipality cannot offset load-shedding stages by procuring electricity from independent power producers



Standor said they will be negotiating with NERSA and Eskom about this.

At its peak, the Rooiwal power station was generating about 300 megawatts of electricity.

However, for the past decade, it has not generated any power as it has been placed under long-term care and maintenance.

The machines have stopped buzzing, heavy-duty trucks sit in a dilapidated state and the large cooling towers no longer emit any coal-fired smoke.

Tshwane MMC for utilities Themba Fosi said keeping the Rooiwal and Pretoria West stations on the city’s books was a costly exercise.

"Both of them are costing us R300 million, which includes staff, and maintenance. Keeping it idling is quite an expensive exercise for us, so a very good reason to go private."

The Tshwane Municipality will soon be undergoing a public participation process over these plans.