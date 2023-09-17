WC crime intelligence officer accused of raping daughter due in court on Friday

The 41-year-old man made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A crime intelligence sergeant from Cape Town accused of raping his own daughter will be back in court next week.

He made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and his case has been postponed to next Friday for a bail application.

"Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] is investigating a case of rape and three counts of sexual assault against a 41-year-old male from the crime intel environment in the Western Cape who [allegedly) raped his biological daughter, a 15-year-old,"vsaid Ipid's Robbie Raburabu.