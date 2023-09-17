Toya Delazy calls for more 'nuanced' take on grandfather Buthelezi’s legacy

The singer during her tribute to her late grandfather acknowledged Buthelezi’s controversial past but called for his legacy not to be viewed simplistically.

ULUNDI - London-based South African singer Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, known professionally as Toya Delazy, who was also one of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's grandchildren, called for a more ‘nuanced’ take on the elder statesman's legacy.

Delazy delivered a heartfelt tribute to the prince, lauding his life-long work and contributions towards South Africa's democratic breakthrough.

She was one of four of Buthelezi's grandchildren who addressed thousands of mourners at his funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.

The prince and his late wife, Princess Irene, helped to raise Delazy after she lost both her parents.

In a brave display, the artist dared to delve into her grandfather's controversial past.

During her speech, the young Buthelezi acknowledged the pain and hurt that stemmed from the violence of the 1980s.

But she called for her grandfather's legacy to not be viewed in a simplistic manner.

"My hope is that we can reflect on his legacy with a sense of nuance and understanding, acknowledging both the positive and challenging aspects of his life's work," she said.

“My grandfather taught me selflessness and how to think about others before myself and to always stand for the truth – even if it makes you unpopular.”

Delazy also shared some personal anecdotes, including how they bonded over music and their shared culture.

The prince was laid to rest Saturday night at his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi.