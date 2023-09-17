Go

Springboks crush Romania 76-0 at Rugby World Cup

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a first half hat-trick as the Springboks secured their offensive bonus point after just 11 minutes.

The Springboks ran in 12 tries and managed to keep Romania off the scoreboard. Picture: AFP
17 September 2023 17:27

BORDEAUX, France - Defending champions South Africa flexed their muscles in merciless style as they ran in 12 tries in a 76-0 demolition of Romania in their Rugby World Cup Group B meeting at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi also dotted down in the first half, completing his own treble with two in quick succession in the second period.

