Springboks crush Romania 76-0 at Rugby World Cup

BORDEAUX, France - Defending champions South Africa flexed their muscles in merciless style as they ran in 12 tries in a 76-0 demolition of Romania in their Rugby World Cup Group B meeting at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored a first half hat-trick as the Springboks secured their offensive bonus point after just 11 minutes.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi also dotted down in the first half, completing his own treble with two in quick succession in the second period.