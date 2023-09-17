Slight improvement in power grid after Kusile generating unit returns: Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa announced on Sunday that the return of Unit 4 at Kusile Power Station provided an additional 800 megawatts to the electricity grid, easing load shedding by one stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reported a slight grid improvement following a week of severe bouts of load shedding.

The country was subjected to stage 6 power cuts for some of the week due to the failure of generating units.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa announced the return of a generating unit at the Kusile Power Station, reducing load shedding by one stage.

READ: Govt on track to end load shedding, achieve energy security: Presidency

But he said they would continue with planned maintenance.

“I really want to congratulate Mr Nxumalo. This is a date that they had set for themselves. Thank you very much to Mr Nxumalo, and thanks to the team. Unit 4 is back online, so essentially, we are getting 800 megawatts.”

Load shedding is currently suspended, and stage 2 will be implemented from 4 pm on Sunday.