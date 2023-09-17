Numsa allies itself with US auto workers out on strike at 3 big car makers

Auto workers in the world’s most advanced economy went on strike earlier in the week in a bid to pressure three big automakers to raise wages by almost 40 percent.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has thrown its weight behind a massive wage strike in the auto sector in parts of America.

Workers affiliated with the United Auto Workers Union at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis want the companies to share their profits.

But the big three automakers have offered wage increases of between 17.5 percent and 20 percent.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the demands were not unreasonable.

"It is only logical that if the big three car companies can afford to give a pay rise of more than 40% to their CEO’s, who do not make any meaningful contribution to production compared to workers, and they can certainly be able to afford to give the same increases to autoworkers who make their products.”