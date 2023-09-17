National Parks Week: Explore all SA's beautiful national parks

National Parks Week is in full swing and thousands are expected to visit some of the country’s best fauna and flora sites.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in for a treat this coming week as a range of National Parks open their gates to nature lovers at no cost.

The annual “free for all” is aimed at, among others, protecting and encouraging a sense of pride in the country’s conservation areas.

As of Saturday, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy declared free access for members of the public to government-owned parks.

This in a bid to encourage the exploration of the country’s biological diversity.

Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has attracted more than half a million visitors who would have otherwise been unable to visit the country's parks.

Participating parks include Addo Elephant Park in the Eastern Cape, the Kruger National Park in Limpopo and the world-renowned Table Mountain in the Western Cape.

While visitors will be treated to the country’s majestic sights, it does not include accommodation and safaris.

National Parks week will conclude on the 24th of September.