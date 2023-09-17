King Misuzulu has ‘burden’ of finding new prime minister after Buthelezi death

Buthelezi served as the Zulu prime minister for three successive kings but did not choose a successor prior to his death.

ULUNDI - After being assisted by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to lay claim to the throne as head of the Zulu people, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini now has the tough task of searching for a new prime minister.

Buthelezi, who was laid to rest on Saturday, served as prime minister to three successive Zulu kings.

While the pair's relationship was strained in the lead-up to Buthelezi’s death, the king thanked him for providing wise counsel in recent years.

The Zulu monarch was now without a traditional prime minister.

READ: 'A mighty tree has fallen': Politicians pay tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Buthelezi first took on this role during King Bhekuzulu's reign.

He went on to serve his successor, King Goodwill, and in 2022 saw to it that Misuzulu was crowned the next Zulu king.

But the prince's death last week came before he could anoint a successor, an issue that seemingly worried other traditional leaders.

One of them, Bhekizwe Biyela, flagged this dilemma during Buthelezi's funeral.

“We express condolences to our King, but he will have to see the burden that is now on his shoulders."

Only the king can appoint a new prime minister, who usually functions as the Zulu community's second-in-command.