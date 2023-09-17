Buthelezi decision to participate in 1994 polls helped avoid disaster: Ramaphosa

During his eulogy to the late prince on Saturday, Ramaphosa applauded Buthelezi's decision to participate in the 1994 elections, saying it reduced tensions in the country and contributed to peace.

ULUNDI - As South Africans continued to reflect on the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was laid to rest on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded his 1994 decision to participate in the elections at the eleventh hour, saying this helped to avoid a disaster from unfolding.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.

The prince was buried in the evening, following a three-part funeral that saw cultural rites, religion, and the State coming together to bid Buthelezi farewell.

He said the prince's agreement to go to the polls reduced tensions in the country and contributed to peace.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy before thousands of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters, a carefully crafted tribute to the party's founder, amid a few skirmishes on the sidelines.

He lauded Prince Buthelezi for taking the decision to participate in the ‘94 polls as a major turning point for the country, praising the elder statesman for opting towards a shared common goal.

Ramaphosa also told mourners that the fears that many had during the transition were well-founded and genuine but said that now was not the time to focus on who was in the wrong.

“Many people were displaced from their homes. Many people died. Today is not the day to point fingers and cast blame.”

The president also told the crowd that the prince also spoke to him of his desire to make peace with the African National Congress (ANC) before his passing.

He said while it might be difficult, trying to fulfill Buthelezi's wishes was important.