Ramaphosa set to deliver eulogy at Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

The president will on Saturday face the difficult task of striking the right balance when delivering his tribute at a stadium in Buthelezi’s home, made complex by the late IFP leader's checkered past linked to his role during the conflict leading up to South Africa’s democratic transition.

ULUNDI - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver a eulogy in honour of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi on Saturday morning.

This will not be the first time the president will have to pay tribute to a complex figure in South Africa’s turbulent history

Buthelezi, while lauded by some, has a checkered past linked to his role during the conflict leading up to South Africa’s democratic past.

The 95-year-old prince died at his home last week.

In 1992, Ramaphosa, then just an activist visited Boipatong following the killing of 45 people.

He was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) which accused the then-apartheid government and Buthelezi’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of being responsible for the massacre.

Fast forward to 31 years later, and Ramaphosa is now the president and Buthelezi - a respected wise elder who’s just passed.

As head of state, he is expected to lean on ideas such as reconciliation, in spite of this death opening the wounds of the past for many.

Some of those affected are in Ramaphosa’s ANC – who are hoping the president delivers an honest eulogy and not the seemingly watered-down versions featured across the statements of several political parties in recent days.