PowerBall results: Friday, 15 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 15 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 21, 28, 35, 46 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 07, 35, 38, 40, 44 PB: 05
