IN PICS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body brought home for the last time

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrived at the KwaPhindangene palace for the last time on Friday. A cortège carrying his remains made its way to his home late on Friday afternoon.

The 95-year-old died on 9 September 2023.

Buthelezi’s loved ones, his political party - the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP), and Amabutho collected his remains and escorted them from a local mortuary.

Here is Friday afternoon, told in pictures:

Buthelezi’s loved ones, his political party - the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP and Amabutho collected his remains from a local mortuary in Ulundi and escorted them to his home on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

President of the the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP Velenkosini Hlabisa part of the delegation that collected Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's remains from a local mortuary in Ulundi and escorted them to his home on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son, Zuzifa Buthelezi part of the delegation that collected Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's remains from a local mortuary in Ulundi and escorted them to his home on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Amabutho escorted Buthelezi's remains from a local mortuary in Ulundi to his KwaPhindangene residence on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's daughter, Phumzile as her father's remains were escorted from a local mortuary in Ulundi to his KwaPhindangene residence for the last time on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Amabutho as Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's remains arrived at his KwaPhindangene home in Ulundi for the last time on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's remains arrived at his KwaPhindangene home in Ulundi for the last time on 15 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

A member of Amabutho as the sun sets in Ulundi on 15 September 2023, the day before Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is laid to rest. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News