IN PICS: Mourners gather to pay last respects to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The former Zulu prime minister, who died last weekend, had a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners gathered on Saturday at a stadium in Ulundi to pay their last respects to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The 95-year-old Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died on 9 September.

Members of the public and Buthelezi’s family were joined by several political leaders at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his two predecessors, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Here’s what the special official funeral category one looked like in pictures.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Former SA Presidents Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Scores of people including Amabutho, IFP supporters, and various dignitaries attended Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi on 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Amabutho at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's grandchildren pay tribute to the late Zulu traditional prime minister in Ulundi on 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Latoya "Toya Delazy" Buthelezi at her grandfather's funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son, Zuzifa Buthelezi at his father's funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son, Zuzifa Buthelezi at the late Zulu traditional prime minister's funeral in Ulundi on 16 September 2023. Picture: GCIS

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi on 16 September 2023. Picture: GCIS

A portrait of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during his funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News