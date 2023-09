ICYMI: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's remains brought home for the last time

Abigail Javier & Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrived at the KwaPhindangene palace for the last time on 15 September 2023. A cortège carrying his remains made its way to his home late on Friday afternoon. Buthelezi’s loved ones, his political party - the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP) and Amabutho collected his remains and escorted them from a local mortuary.