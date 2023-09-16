Go

Former SA presidents Zuma and Motlanthe expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral

The former leaders will join thousands of mourners as the town of Ulundi bids farewell to its beloved elder.

Jacob Zuma (L) talks with Kgalema Motlanthe (R) during the opening ceremony of the 53rd National Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) on 16 December 2012. Picture: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP
16 September 2023 09:47

ULUNDI - Some of South Africa’s former presidents are expected to join mourners in Ulundi to bid their final farewell to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Former leaders Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma are set to attend the service on Saturday morning, while President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver a eulogy in honour of the late Zulu prime minister.

They will be joined by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanju, listed as one of the speakers on Saturday’s programme.

Mourners will also hear from Buthelezi’s children and his grandchild, while his successor in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa, will speak on behalf of the party.

