Eskom suspends load shedding until Saturday afternoon
Load shedding will be suspended from 11H00 to 16H00 on Saturday, after which Stage 3 load shedding will resume, announced the power utility.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would suspend load shedding from 11H00 on Saturday following an improvement in generation capacity.
This will be until 16H00 on Saturday, after which stage 3 load shedding will resume.
The country saw stage 6 load shedding during the week, but Eskom eased the power cuts on Friday.
The power utility said there had been a reduction of the strain on the grid.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena:
"Due to further improvement in generation capacity, loadshedding will be suspended from 11:00 today until 16:00. Stage 3 loadshedding will resume from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Sunday. Thereafter, load shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated."
The power utility said it would publish another update should any significant changes occur.
