Crowds trickling in at stadium in Ulundi for Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

Thousands of IFP supporters, Zulu regiments, and Ulundi residents are expected to fill the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium for the late prince's funeral on Saturday.

ULUNDI - Final touches are being put in place before Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's official special funeral gets underway.

This is as crowds slowly stream into the stadium, named after the late 95-year-old politician.

Thousands of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters, Zulu regiments, and residents of Ulundi are expected to fill the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium for a short funeral programme.

Various dignitaries, some representing the royal family, and others representing government are expected to attend Saturday's ceremony.

Most of the arrivals seen Saturday morning were IFP supporters, many of whom were adorned in t-shirts displaying images of Buthelezi.

There is also a high police presence, in line with the strategy communicated by national Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola's office on Friday night.

The Buthelezi family is expected to make its way here from the prince's KwaPhindangene home, with his funeral cortège also expected to be accompanied by the Amabutho regiments.