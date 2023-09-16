Cleo Diko murder case postponed to September 29

Sandile Jegwa (38) allegedly hid Diko's decomposed body under cement and tiles under his bed. He was arrested shortly after police found Diko's body in January 2023.

CAPE TOWN – The case against the man accused of murdering 34-year-old Cleo Diko was postponed to the end of September.

Sandile Jegwa appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 38-year-old allegedly hid her decomposed body under cement and tiles under his bed. He was arrested near a railway close to his home shortly after police found Cleo's body in January 2023.

Civil rights organisation and police watchdog Action Society is overseeing the case and supporting her family.\

Action Society's Kaylynn Palm:

"Cleo went missing in October last year [2022]. Her decomposed body was found with a rope around her neck, hidden under a bed, covered with cement and tiles in Mandalay, in Cape Town on 27 January 2023."

Her identity had to be confirmed through DNA testing and during their search for her killer, police received information about a man seen with Cleo.

"During that time, the police received a call from a woman who told them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she had come across while cleaning the separate entrance where her son stayed. Jegwa was arrested near a railway close to his home shortly after."

The case has been postponed to 29 September.