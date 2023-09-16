Chief Mandla Mandela says it was a great joy to work alongside Buthelezi

The chief, who is the grandson of Nelson Mandela, lauded the late prince for the role he played in building South Africa's democracy, describing him as a national servant.

ULUNDI - As mourners prepare to pay their last respects to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Chief Mandla Mandela described him as a national servant.



Mandela is the chief of Mvezo and the grandson of South Africa’s founding president, Nelson Mandela.

The young Mandela said he had the pleasure of meeting Buthelezi during visits to his grandfather.

Chief Mandela also served alongside Buthelezi in Parliament and said it was a great joy to have worked closely with the elder statesman.

“We bid farewell to him in recognition of his legacy and that work that he did, not only for his people in eMahlabathini, but for the entire Zulu nation and South Africa.”

He also said his grandfather believed in Buthelezi’s leadership, which saw the prince being appointed as acting president no less than 20 times.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma arrived for Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday morning.

They were joined by several other political leaders and dignitaries from across the country.