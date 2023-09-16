Buthelezi's grandchildren remember him for his love, kindness and humour

The grandchildren joined thousands of Amabutho regiments, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members and Ulundi residents on Saturday to honour the Zulu prime minister who died last week.

ULUNDI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s grandchildren had stories of the Shenge they knew.

They joined thousands of Amabutho regiments, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members and Ulundi residents to honour the Zulu prime minister who died last week.

Buthelezi was sent off in a special official category 1 funeral on Saturday in Ulundi.

The prince's grandchildren, much like their parents and the IFP have never lived in a world where he’s no more. This very idea brought a few of those who spoke at his funeral to tears

They too told stories of a humorous Buthelezi.

All four of the grandchildren who addressed the crowds spoke of Buthelezi’s constant love.

This grandchild told mourners the late prince taught her kindness.



“My grandfather taught me selflessness and how to think about others before myself and to always stand for the truth even if it makes you unpopular.”

Meanwhile, his other grandchild, who dismissed those critical of the late politician lauded Buthelezi’s role in the country’s liberation.

“He was a pillar not only of our family, but of the democratic dispensation we are all part of today.”

#Buthelezi’s grandchild, artist Toya de lazy speaks of the past pains in the country & her community and asks that the prince’s legacy to be dealt with in a nuanced manner ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Buthelezi was also lauded for giving traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal their dignity.

Chief Bhekizwe Biyela addressed thousands gathered at the regional stadium named after the late prince - telling mourners that it’s hard to accept that Buthelezi has passed

Biyela said Buthelezi was an exemplary leader.

The chief said Buthelezi fought for the recognition of traditional leaders in the province, this included building courts - which function as a base for them to carry out their daily tasks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral.