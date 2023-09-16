'A mighty tree has fallen': Politicians pay tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Saturday afternoon saw KZN’s acting premier, Siboniso Duma, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula take to the podium, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy in Ulundi.

ULUNDI - As the second leg of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral got underway in Ulundi on Saturday, his coffin was draped with the South African flag as the government paid tribute to the elder statesman.

The coffin had earlier been draped with a leopard skin blanket.

Earlier, members of his family including his daughter's son and grandchildren took to the podium sharing fond memories of him.

READ: Buthelezi's grandchildren remember him for his love, kindness and humour

Buthelezi died at the age of 95 on September 9.

Amabutho, the Zulu regiments who had been walking alongside the coffin were replaced by members of the South African National Defence Force.

The afternoon also saw KZN’s acting premier, Siboniso Duma addressing thousands of mourners gathered at the Prince Mangosuthu regional stadium.

Duma says the ANC and IFP has been put to the mast difficult test over the last few days and that only history will judge them and advocate about their results. #MangosuthuButhelezi @_NMabaso ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2023

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also took to the podium, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the day’s eulogy.

#Buthelezi Ramaphosa: a mighty tree has fallen. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 16, 2023

All three of South Africa’s former presidents were in attendance along with leaders from the country’s largest opposition parties.

A 21-gun salute followed, with Buthelezi’s remains to be taken to his final resting place.