'A mighty tree has fallen': Politicians pay tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Saturday afternoon saw KZN’s acting premier, Siboniso Duma, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula take to the podium, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy in Ulundi.

SANDF members flank Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's coffin, which was later draped in the South African national flag at the late Zulu traditional prime minister's funeral in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
16 September 2023 16:39

ULUNDI - As the second leg of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral got underway in Ulundi on Saturday, his coffin was draped with the South African flag as the government paid tribute to the elder statesman.

The coffin had earlier been draped with a leopard skin blanket.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier and Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Earlier, members of his family including his daughter's son and grandchildren took to the podium sharing fond memories of him.

Buthelezi died at the age of 95 on September 9.

Amabutho, the Zulu regiments who had been walking alongside the coffin were replaced by members of the South African National Defence Force.

The afternoon also saw KZN’s acting premier, Siboniso Duma addressing thousands of mourners gathered at the Prince Mangosuthu regional stadium.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also took to the podium, with President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the day’s eulogy.

All three of South Africa’s former presidents were in attendance along with leaders from the country’s largest opposition parties.

A 21-gun salute followed, with Buthelezi’s remains to be taken to his final resting place.

