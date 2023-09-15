Zulu regiments to take Buthelezi on lap of Ulundi as they bring his remains home

Amabutho have come out in their numbers as they prepare to bid Buthelezi farewell - the streets surrounding the Icobolethu mortuary are buzzing with singing and chanting by Zulu regiments, who will fetch Buthelezi’s remains.

ULUNDI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will take a last lap around his beloved Ulundi on Friday afternoon as Zulu regiments, culturally known as amabutho, accompany his remains back home ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Buthelezi died last week at the age of 95.

A church service is also expected to take place in his honour at his home, as his loved ones observe cultural rites ahead of laying him to rest.

[WATCH] Zulu regiments (Amabutho) arriving at the KwaPhindangene royal residence, as they prepare to fetch #PrinceMangosuthuButhelezi’s body from a local mortuary this afternoon. He will be laid to rest tomorrow. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/lbsa9AZlJW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2023

Meanwhile, at the palace, groups of amabutho have also been seen making their way in and out of the KwaPhindangene home.

This as they prepare to receive the Zulu prime minister ahead of tomorrow.

The Anglican Church’s Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is also in Ulundi - he and several other religious leaders have been preparing for Saturday's funeral. A service is also expected to take place on Friday evening.