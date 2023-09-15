Some Gauteng pensioners still without grant payments, say govt humiliated them

Hundreds of Sassa recipients have gone back to post office branches across Gauteng to try their luck after a payment system glitch left them penniless. While goverment claims the problem was sorted out, many have been left without their money yet again.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Postbank's promise that social grant payments would be accessible, pensioners are still unable to access their money, with many saying they’ve been humiliated by goverment.

While goverment claims the problem has been sorted out, many have left without their money yet again.

"Here it says 'withdrawal declined'. Here it shows you clearly. Here it is again. Declined," a pensioner explained.

Some of the country's most vulnerable say they have endured humiliation for days on end as they battle to receive their old age and disability grants via Sassa and Postbank.

"We are below humiliation. There's no space anymore for humiliation. We are deep down in that dark," the pensioner said.

"We have people depending on us as elders to assist them but we assist because there's no work for the people," another pensioner said.

On Thursday, Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele told the nation the issue had been sorted but the reality on the ground is very different.

"They said everything has been resolved. Now they tell me Monday. Now I just want to know: Is it Blue Monday or Easter Monday? Because I don't know which Monday to go to."

While goverment has apologised for the payment delays, many say they are going hungry, and getting deeper and deeper into debt.