Santaco has ‘no challenges’ with Langa taxi impoundments, says WC chair

The City of Cape Town is believed to have held an operation in Langa that impounded some minibus taxis in the area but did not confirm how many vehicles were impounded and why.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape said it was aware of an operation where some minibus taxis were apparently impounded in Langa Township, in Cape Town.

It's believed that city traffic and law enforcement officials held an operation in the township on Thursday.

However, the city did not confirm how many minibus taxis were impounded and why.

The issue of taxi impoundments brought taxi operations in Cape Town to a halt in August.

Santaco provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said they were aware of the clampdown said that no operator raised any issues around wrongful impoundment.

"As part of their daily routine, law enforcement agencies normally have these operations, so we expect that as part of what they do on a daily basis. We don't have challenges as Santaco with that."

Hermanus called on their members to report any wrongful impoundments to them.

"We, as Santaco, will take it up even using the platform of the task team that we currently have with both the City of Cape Town and the provincial government."