SA women's wheelchair basketball win Africa Games silver, set for World Champs

South Africa's women's team brought home the silver medal after going down in the final to Algeria 67- 27. The men's team finished fifth at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra, Ghana.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa competed at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra, Ghana from 3 to 12 September 2023.

South Africa’s women’s team brought home the silver medal after going down in the final to Algeria 67- 27 and the men finished fifth.

The first African Para Games are an initiative of the International Paralympic Committee and the African Paralympic Committee.

FILE: SA's Wheelchair Basketball team at the African Para Games in Ghana. Picture: Wheelchair Basketball South Africa/Facebook.

_Eyewitness News _spoke to Wiseman Kwenza Dlamini, a former national player and now part of the managing team of the South African wheelchair basketball teams, to talk about the competition.

“Both teams did exceptionally well according to the implementation of the culture we are trying to introduce. We were the youngest team in the tournament. Representing our country meant a lot to us and thanks to SASCOC (South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) for everything they have done for us."

Dlamini pointed out that there was still much work to be done to improve SA’s performance, but the future was looking good for the women’s team, especially in terms of development.

- Team SA headed in right direction ahead of African Para Games - Wiseman Dlamini

FILE: SA's Wheelchair Basketball teams at the African Para Games in Ghana. Picture: Wheelchair Basketball South Africa/Facebook.

“With the men dropping from position 2 to 5 means we still have a long way to go in maturing the younger players. With the ladies, great performance in the finals against an experienced Algerian team meant that the future is looking good with our development for women in sport and also thanks to Sasol for being there for us.”

This competition served as a last-chance qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, allowing for the team that finished first place in each category to earn an opportunity to represent Africa at Paris 2024.

“It took us all by surprise to see Ghana upsetting most of the teams. I guess wheelchair basketball is growing in Africa and one day we will have many spots in the Paralympics and World Championships,” said Dlamini of the hosts' performance at the African Para Games.

File: SA Men's Wheelchair Basketball team. Picture: Wheelchair Basketball South Africa/Facebook.

While South Africa’s men go back to the drawing board, the women’s team prepare for the U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand between 3 and 9 October.

The World Championships is set to be the largest and will be returning to Thailand for the second consecutive time and will feature 10 women’s teams from across the world.

“With the team that was in Ghana, most of the athletes are in the under 25s. The likes of Michelle Moganedi, Ongezwa Hagu, Asive Gilifile, Aphilile Xhalisile and Samkelisiwe Mbatha were always in the starting 5. They have gained the experience we need, and they will take the performance to compete in Bangkok. Hopefully in Bangkok, we are going to compete strong. I am hoping that the athletes will carry on with the spirit they had in Ghana into the U25s World Championships in Bangkok,” said the Manager.

Team SA’s women’s wheelchair basketball performed well at the African Para Games in Accra, Ghana. Having opened up with a 64-6 win over Zambia, they followed that by beating Ghana 51-31 in their second match. Morocco was next up and South Africa won 40-20 before they kept their perfect winning streak intact with the 48-15 victory over Kenya.

The only other unbeaten country was Algeria, which took down South Africa in the finals.

On preparations for the World Championships Dlamini said: “As most of them were in Ghana, we expect them to continue with the training as we will be having the holding camp in Suphanburi (Thailand) in order for them to adjust to the weather conditions. Definitely, we are going to compete there.”

Taking place every four years, this will be the fourth edition of the U25 World Championships with the USA the reigning champions from 2019.

The draw for the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball U25 Women’s World Championship:

Group A: USA, Great Britain, Australia, Spain, China

Group B: Canada, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Thailand