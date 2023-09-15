SA has a history of biodiversity offset deals with private companies - Creecy

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Environmental Minister Barbara Creecy said biodiversity offsets were standard domestic and international practice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Environmental Affairs says government has a controversial history of biodiversity offset agreements with private companies.

This process involves a company engaging in separate conservation efforts to compensate for environmental damage caused by its primary project.

Last week, amaBhungane reported that Turkish energy giant, Karpowership, had offered to donate a game farm to the South African government to make up for the unavoidable biodiversity loss that will come from its floating power plant in Richard's Bay.

"We have a history in South Africa of having what we call biodiversity offsets. Let me give you an example: in Limpopo, Anglo American developed the Venetia Park, which is an offset for the Venetia mine."